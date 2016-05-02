'It bit into his calf:' Why Ergon has adopted dog-based ban

Ergon Energy is to introduce new safety measures after a spate of dog attacks on energy company workers and meter readers.

A DOG attack on a meter reader at a Toowoomba property has highlighted the necessity of a new company ban, an Ergon spokesman has said.

Ergon Energy and Energex announced plans to ban employees from entering yards with unrestrained dogs, starting from today.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said a recent example illustrated why the company adopted the new policy.

"A meter reader arrived at a Toowoomba region property that our records indicated had two dogs late last year," Mr Rehbein said.

"He rattled the gate to attract the attention of the dogs and two medium-sized dogs showed no interest in him so he entered."

Mr Rehbein said this is when the meter reader came under attack.

"The three smaller dogs then came from around the corner and one latched on to his shoe and tore at his foot," he said.

"While the meter reader was able to free himself, the behaviour of the smaller dogs incited the pack mentality of one of the medium-sized dogs, which ripped his pants as it bit into his calf.

"The owner was present at the time and came out to investigate. The meter reader required medical treatment for his injuries."

This incident was one of 24 dog attacks company's meter readers in the Darling Downs since July 2017.

Area manager Wayne Alderman said the safety of employees was paramount.

"The safety of our employees has to come first and that means if there is a dog on a property that isn't restrained, we won't go in to do work of any kind," he said.

"We'll talk to customers about what options are available and, if no one is home, we will leave information to help them do a self-read.

"In some cases where there is a dangerous dog or known access issue, a remote read meter may be installed."