Folau issued breach notice from Rugby Australia

Wallabies player Israel Folau reacts following the First Test between the Australia Wallabies and the England Roses at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, June 11, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rugby Australia has officially drawn the sword on Israel Folau, issuing the defiant fullback an official breach notice for his controversial Instagram post regarding homosexuals.

The Wallabies star faces termination of his contract over his social media activity on April 10.

Folau has 48 hours to respond to accept the sanction or have the matter referred to a Code of Conduct hearing.

"At its core, this is an issue of the responsibilities an employee owes to their employer and the commitments they make to their employer to abide by their employer's policies and procedures and adhere to their employer's values," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

"Following the events of last year, Israel was warned formally and repeatedly about the expectations of him as player for the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs with regards to social media use and he has failed to meet those obligations. It was made clear to him that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action.

"All professional Rugby players in Australia are bound by the Code of Conduct and there is a process in place for any disciplinary matter. We appreciate that this particular matter will attract significant interest, but due process must be followed."

Cheika said Folau, who is facing the sack by Rugby Australia for saying "Hell awaits" homosexuals, was unlikely to play for him again in an Australia shirt.

Israel Folau has been shown the door after a huge media storm.

The deeply religious 30-year-old, who was embroiled in a similar row last year, has stood by his comments and says he is preparedto choose his faith over rugby.

"We had a discussion after the last time and made it pretty clear about his right to believe and our support in that, if that'swhat he wants, to be part of the team," Cheika told reporters.

"But getting it out in that disrespectful manner publicly is not what our team is about.

"When you play in the gold jersey we represent everyone in Australia, everyone. Everyone that is out there supporting us,we don't pick and choose." Folau posted a banner on Instagram last week that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheistsand idolators -- Hell awaits you." It remains online and has attracted more than 39,000 likes.

Wallabies sponsor Qantas was among the critics and Rugby Australia, which said it intends to sack him, is expected to issuea formal code of conduct breach notice later on Monday.

When asked whether he would select Folau again, Cheika, who fronted the media alongside Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson, said it was highly unlikely.

"I think as it stands right now... you wouldn't be able," Cheika said. Neither Cheika nor Gibson have spoken to Folau, but Hooper said he had exchanged a brief text message with his Waratahs and Wallabies team-mate.

Asked if he would still be comfortable taking the field alongside him, Hooper replied: "Like was said before, in this currentstate and being here and talking about this as a rugby player, it makes it hard, it makes it difficult." "It's hard being here, we're rugby players for sure, we are trying to create the best team environment we possibly can and at national level," he added.

On Sunday Folau, Super Rugby's record try-scorer, told the Sydney Morning Herald he was ready for life without rugby, saying, "I live forGod now".

"Whatever His will is, whether that's to continue playing or not, I'm more than happy to do what He wants me to do," Folau said.

- with AAP