ISOLATED IN PARADISE: Shutdown leaves island a ghost town

Fraser Island is much emptier than usual due to coronavirus lockdown.

IN FEW places across Australia are the effects of isolation being felt more than on Fraser Island.

The usually bustling tourism hotspot is now populated just by its wildlife and regular residents.

"There are very few people around and very few vehicles," David Anderson, who lives on the island all year round, said.

"It's quiet."

David and his wife haven't left the island in more than four weeks.

When they realised they would have to go into isolation, they counted up the meals they had in their freezer.

Buying in bulk stood the couple in good stead, with 63 meals in their freezer - not counting a separate freezer full of meat.

"Going to Hervey Bay or Gympie barge.

"It is a little bit difficult because of the timing of the barge," Mr Anderson said.

"You need to do what you need to do and be ready to go back on the barge.

"It can be a bit difficult at times to work that out.

"Most people have prepared to stay put. Some have spent a night or two on the mainland."

Mr Anderson said if supplies were needed. the shop at Eurong opened twice a week and he was trying to support the business as much as he could.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are being delivered from Rainbow Beach every few weeks.

"You do feel the isolation, but it's not a bad place to be isolated," he said.

To keep busy, Mr Anderson has been mowing lawns, weeding gardens and pruning trees.

Times is measured meal time to meal time.

"We're watching a fair amount of television, we go for walks around our little block.

"We hop in the car and drive to the dump, which is an outing for us."

Watching the wildlife has also been an enjoyable way to pass the time.

"The birds come down for drinks and squabble, which is entertaining," Mr Anderson said.

"We watch goannas go past.

"We are isolated in a place that isn't totally confined, we don't have too many neighbours.

"We're keeping out social distance."