Island resort asking guests to offset pollution from flights

GREEN AND CLEAN: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort's carbon offset program will involve planting trees near the Mon Repos turtle rookery.

LADY Elliot Island Eco Resort is introducing a carbon offset program.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort and Greenfleet have partnered together to offset the carbon emissions from flights to and from the island by planting native forests at the Barolin Nature Reserve, adjacent to the Mon Repos turtle rookery in Bundaberg.

The site was chosen due to its significant role in the Great Barrier Reef ecosystem and life cycle of turtles.

Mon Repos the most significant loggerhead turtle rookery in the South Pacific and is a key global nesting area for the vulnerable green turtle.

A resort spokesman said the planting of trees would have the following benefits:

Capturing the carbon emissions from flights;

Reducing the impact of light pollution which disorientates and disrupts nesting turtles and turtle hatchlings;

Improving the water quality flowing into the Great Barrier Reef;

Creating habitats for native and migratory species; and

Reducing soil erosion.

The resort is asking guests to take part by donating $2 to help reduce the environmental impact of their holiday.

The spokesman said the carbon offset program was voluntary but guests would be encouraged to donate to reduce the environmental impact of their holiday flight.

The resort partnered with Greenfleet on this project due to the company's mission to plant ecosystem, not just carbon0sequestering trees, in Australia and New Zealand.

Greenfleet works with many companies including Disney and the Finding Dory Remember the Reef campaign, Europcar, Airbnb and SeaLife Australia.

It also works on the critical catchment and coastal areas of the Great Barrier Reef, part of the Lady Elliot Island greater ecosystem.