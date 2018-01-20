Island closing to campers soon

BUMPER SEASON: A turtle comes ashore on Lady Musgrave Island to nest. Photo Contributed

LADY Musgrave Island will soon be off limits to campers in order to protect local wildlife, the State Government has announced.

The campgrounds will be closed from January 29-March 29 to maximise the survival of turtle hatchlings and seabird chicks.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service principal ranger Dave Orgill said the closure occurred annually to reduce disturbance and minimise human impacts on the animals' breeding grounds.

He said the annual closure helped turtles and seabirds breed with minimal disturbance at the significant breeding rookeries.

"While Lady Musgrave and North West Islands are a no-go zone for campers for this short period, we encourage locals and holidaymakers to make plans to revisit on Good Friday (March 30) when the sites reopen to camping."