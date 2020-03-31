Menu
Fraser Island
ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

Jessica Cook
31st Mar 2020 10:10 AM

FRASER Island has now been officially been closed to all visitors.

Police will be monitoring people accessing the island by barge to stop all non-essential travel, Local Disaster Management Group chairman, mayor George Seymour said.

"Those travelling should have proof of their permanent island residential address, such as a rates notice, ready to show," Cr Seymour said.

Island residents can still travel to and from the mainland for essential needs at this stage.

Cr Seymour said the State Government had announced all campgrounds in national parks across Queensland, including on Fraser Island, were to be closed in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

"Fraser Island is effectively now closed to visitors, but residents who live and work are exempt and can still travel freely to and from the mainland as needed," he said.

"Barges are now operating on a restricted timetable and we strongly advise that movements are kept to a minimum for essential travel only such as medical appointments, to buy groceries or visit the chemist.

"The closure of Fraser Island is focused on limiting access to visitors. Permanent residents, Queensland Parks and Wildlife staff, emergency services and essential service providers, resort caretakers and island businesses still have access at this stage.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and we urge everyone to abide by the directions coming out from the Australian and Queensland Governments.

"We thank everyone for their continued support and co-operation during these difficult times."

