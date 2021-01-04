Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dingoes on Fraser Island. Photo: File.
Dingoes on Fraser Island. Photo: File.
News

Island camping grounds closed due to dingo activity

Carlie Walker
4th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CAMPING grounds on Fraser Island have been temporarily closed due to increased dingo activity.

Beach camping zones Guluri, Eli, Maheno and Wahba have been closed until further notice.

Visitors are reminded to keep children close and never feed or approach dingoes at any time.

All interactions should be reported to Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers on 4127 9150 or dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au.

For people with camping bookings over the closure period a booking change, refund or system credit will be available via the online booking system at www.qld.gov.au/camping.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC IMAGE: Turtle’s heartbreaking death prompts warning

        Premium Content GRAPHIC IMAGE: Turtle’s heartbreaking death prompts warning

        News A local woman has spoken out after finding a turtle that had suffered a heartbreaking death.

        PRETTY PENNY: Five of the most pricey local homes on market

        Premium Content PRETTY PENNY: Five of the most pricey local homes on market

        News Looking to start the new year in a new home? If you’ve got more than a $1m to spend...

        Renewed calls for four lanes after spate of serious crashes

        Premium Content Renewed calls for four lanes after spate of serious crashes

        News The Wide Bay MP has long been an advocate for upgrading the highway

        Inspiring stories that resonated with Bundy in 2020

        Premium Content Inspiring stories that resonated with Bundy in 2020

        News These news stories demonstrate that the heart of a community like Bundaberg will...