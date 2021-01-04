Island camping grounds closed due to dingo activity

CAMPING grounds on Fraser Island have been temporarily closed due to increased dingo activity.

Beach camping zones Guluri, Eli, Maheno and Wahba have been closed until further notice.

Visitors are reminded to keep children close and never feed or approach dingoes at any time.

All interactions should be reported to Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers on 4127 9150 or dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au.

For people with camping bookings over the closure period a booking change, refund or system credit will be available via the online booking system at www.qld.gov.au/camping.