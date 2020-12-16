Isis River intersection to get $12.5m upgrade

Designs for an intersection upgrade at Isis River are underway after the project received funding from both the State and Federal Governments.

Designs for an intersection upgrade at Isis River are underway after the project received funding from both the State and Federal Governments.

$10 MILLION has been invested by the federal government for an upgrade to a key intersection at Isis River.

The funding joins another $2.5 million from the state government, with detailed designs already underway on the $12.5 million project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the project would improve safety on the Bruce Highway.

“Our funding will construct dedicated turning lanes at the Buxton Rd intersection,” he said.

“To address concerns of local residents, the new lanes will separate through and turning traffic and reduce the potential for rear-end crashes.

“The Australian Government continues to roll out these types of major projects across the nation under our record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan, which is laying the foundations for our economic recovery.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the intersection upgrade would boost local road access.

“The project includes the construction of a service road that will provide access to the BP service station and several adjacent properties,” he said.

“Funded under the Hinkler Regional Deal, these improvements will provide safer access for motorists and local residents accessing their properties and businesses.

“The Australian Government has committed $172.9 million towards various initiatives under the Hinkler Regional Deal to enhance economic development, resilience, liveability and community for the region.”

State Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Federal Government’s commitment would join the $2.5 million locked in by the Queensland Government to upgrade the intersection as part of its record $26.9 billion, 23,600-job road and transport budget and economic recovery plan from Covid-19.

“We’re building the jointly-funded $20 million Bruce Highway upgrade at Childers, we’ve locked in $42.5 million to drive safety on the Isis Highway and this project will help to create more jobs in the region,” he said.

“While the design of the intersection is still being finalised, other safety improvements will also be considered at this location, including new road lighting and resurfacing.

“It’s another example of how the Australian and Queensland governments are working together to deliver better roads, better transport and creating jobs.”

Regional Roads assistant Minister Bruce Saunders said improving safety and capacity was crucial to the region’s $4.28 billion economy and key industries including resources, agriculture and power generation.

“Better roads get families home safer, our products to markets across Australia and the globe, and stimulate jobs – which is why we’ve also injected another $4.8 billion in joint stimulus funding to upgrade roads right across the region and the state,” Mr Saunders said.

Detailed design and pre-construction activities are programmed to be finalised late 2021 and the Department of Transport and Main Roads will contact locals over the coming months to seek feedback on the preliminary design.

The Australian Government’s contribution is funded under the jointly funded $1 billion Bruce Highway Safety Package and forms part of the over $260 million Hinkler Regional Deal between the Australian Government, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Bundaberg Regional Council.

More stories

ELECTION PROMISE: Work on $42.5m Isis Hwy upgrade begins

REVEALED: When work on Isis Hwy overtaking lane will start

How Bundy compares to other Aussie cities on petrol prices