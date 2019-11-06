Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHAREHOLDERS VOTE: In a sugar beet field in Pakistan, Isis Central Sugar Mill chairman Peter Russo discusses the possibility of the Almoiz Group acquiring a 54.03 per cent stake in the mill.
SHAREHOLDERS VOTE: In a sugar beet field in Pakistan, Isis Central Sugar Mill chairman Peter Russo discusses the possibility of the Almoiz Group acquiring a 54.03 per cent stake in the mill.
News

Isis Mill’s future to be decided today

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
6th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANE growers who are shareholders in Isis Central Sugar Mill, which has been solely owned by local cane farmers for 125 years, will vote today in potentially one of the biggest changes in the mill’s history.

Isis Mill’s board voted unanimously to support a bid by Pakistani owned, Almoiz Group to invest $35 million into acquiring a majority stake in the mill across two stages.

If the shareholders support the move, approval will need to be acquired from High Court and Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

No Australian company had shown interest in investing in ICSM after it pursued options to look at third party investment to increase the viability of its asset.

ICSM employed KPMG Corporate Finance as financial advisers to check if the deal was in the best interest of shareholders, who were to be supplied the information in September.

almoiz group cane growers isis central sugar mill shareholders
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Wide Bay Burnett’s new regional plan

        premium_icon The Wide Bay Burnett’s new regional plan

        News While the Pacific Tugs announcement is good news for infrastructure coming to the region, there’s still little movement in the Hinkler regional deal.

        • 6th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        New business: Ingredients for perfect picnic date

        premium_icon New business: Ingredients for perfect picnic date

        Business AS THE saying goes, ‘life is no picnic’ but a brand new Bundy business makes you...

        • 6th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        premium_icon ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        News A FORMER Captain Creek rural firefighter says Queensland Fire and Emergency...

        • 6th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Yachties blow into town

        premium_icon Yachties blow into town

        News OVER 40 yachts from 18 countries have arrived in Bundaberg as part of the Down...

        • 6th Nov 2019 5:00 AM