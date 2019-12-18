Isis and Burnett Cutters fate to be heard

WEAVING THROUGH: Timothy Cole side steps for the Isis Devils at the Salter Oval A Grade game in Bundaberg. The side will find out tonight if it makes the A-grade competition for next year.

LEAGUE: The Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters will find out tonight if both sides appeal is successful to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade next year.

A meeting will be held tonight after both teams took the matter to the Queensland Rugby League Central Division after being rejected by the BRL earlier this month.

The appeal will be conducted via phone link between clubs, the BRL and the QRL Central Division.

The BRL and Isis Devils confirmed the meeting was happening when the NewsMail contacted them but wouldn't discuss the matter further.

Find out in tomorrow's NewsMail or online if both made it.