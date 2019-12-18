Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEAVING THROUGH: Timothy Cole side steps for the Isis Devils at the Salter Oval A Grade game in Bundaberg. The side will find out tonight if it makes the A-grade competition for next year.
WEAVING THROUGH: Timothy Cole side steps for the Isis Devils at the Salter Oval A Grade game in Bundaberg. The side will find out tonight if it makes the A-grade competition for next year.
Sport

Isis and Burnett Cutters fate to be heard

Shane Jones
18th Dec 2019 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters will find out tonight if both sides appeal is successful to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade next year.

A meeting will be held tonight after both teams took the matter to the Queensland Rugby League Central Division after being rejected by the BRL earlier this month.

The appeal will be conducted via phone link between clubs, the BRL and the QRL Central Division.

The BRL and Isis Devils confirmed the meeting was happening when the NewsMail contacted them but wouldn't discuss the matter further.

Find out in tomorrow's NewsMail or online if both made it.

bundaberg rugby league burnett cutters isis devils
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        premium_icon Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        News There were about 20 people in the public gallery of Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting, although half of these were council staff.

        FIRE UPDATES: Prepare to leave Mount Maria

        FIRE UPDATES: Prepare to leave Mount Maria

        Environment Fire may impact Lowmead township

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        News Taken a great photo? Send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au