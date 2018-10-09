Is your suburb’s population about to explode?
WITH southeast Queensland's population expected to swell to 5.5 million by 2043, we've crunched the numbers to reveal the Top 10 suburbs for population growth, including the locale that will grow from about 3700 residents today to a whopping 151,000 people.
As part of our Future SEQ series, we revealed that an additional 80,000 people will be moving into the southeast corner every year over the next 25 years.
Previously unpublished data from the State Statistician's Office shows that many of the neighbourhoods people now call home will be virtually unrecognisable as planners and councils wrestle with how to balance the huge growth.
There are currently 1.3 million dwellings in the region but that figure is expected to grow by another 794,000 by 2043.
Ripley, in Ipswich, will be SEQ's biggest growth area, with the population expected to soar by 3919 per cent by 2043, growing from 3764 residents in 2016 to 147,515 by 2043.
The suburb is hope to Ecco Ripley - a masterplanned community that proposes that every new home will be built within 400m of green open space.
Rosewood, also in Ipswich, will have SEQ's second-biggest population growth, moving from 12,145 people in 2016 to 101,125 by 2043 - a 733 per cent increase.
Jimboomba, in Logan, is also on the move with the local population expected to swell 364 per cent, from 23,569 in 2016 to 109,451 in 2043, while nearby Greenbank will grow 521 per cent, from 13,294 to 82,613 residents.
Coomera, on the Gold Coast, will jump an impressive 609 per cent, growing from just 12,577 residents in 2016 to 89,164 people by 2043.
The suburb has been undergoing a transformation in the past few years, with the latest development, a $470 million Westfield shopping centre, to open its doors this week.
Caloundra West, home to the massive $5 billion masterplanned Aura development, is expected to jump a huge 306 per cent, growing from 17,921 in 2016 to 89,164.
Demographer Bernard Salt said the population boom in locations outside of Brisbane showcased the uniqueness of SEQ.
"It (SEQ) is quickly emerging as Australia's third global force and, as such, it will offer all the urban amenity and quality you would expect from an urban conurbation of that scale," he said.
"Southeast Queensland is like the inside of a clock, with a big cog surrounded by several smaller cogs working together - the surrounding council areas in Greater Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and Toowoomba.
"They are independent but connected. You can be part of a greater whole but not be swamped by a Los Angelian sprawl as you might get in Sydney."