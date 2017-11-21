Is your pool illegal?

ILLEGAL pools are being set up as summer approaches, according to Bundaberg Regional Council.

Planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the council's development compliance team had been undertaking an increasing number of inspections relating to pool compliance.

"While we understand that recent hot weather has left residents searching for ways to cool down, many people may not realise that, under State Government legislation, all portable pools and spas deeper than 300mm, with a volume greater than 2000L or a filtration system require a building approval,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"These pools are also required to be fenced in accordance with the pool safety standards contained in the Queensland Development Code.

"While an inflatable pool may seem harmless enough, it could become a drowning hazard if left in the yard without appropriate fencing.”

Cr Sommerfeld also encouraged residents to ensure existing pool fences were compliant.

"Common things that need attention include ensuring that outdoor furniture is not placed against the pool fence and having a current resuscitation sign in the pool area.

Anyone unsure about the requirements can phone the council's planning team on 1300 883 699.

The laws can be found at www.qbcc.qld.gov.au.