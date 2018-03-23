Is your online data secure? Local couple share views

NOT A FAN: Danya is against data storage while Josiah is open to marketing.

BUNDABERG couple Danya and Josiah Manteit might be happily married but that doesn't mean they always see eye to eye.

Take Facebook for example. Both have been using the social media platform for about 10 years, but have surprisingly different views on the storage of their online data.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken about the data of 50 million members being improperly accessed for political advantage, but how do you feel about your data being stored and mined by developers?

Mrs Manteit is not a fan of Facebook's data collection and purposely doesn't add certain information because of it.

"I don't add my phone number, and I have an old email address on there. I haven't added my workplace either,” she said.

"I hate it when they provide ads based on what I've been messaging friends about.

"Fair enough if I've visited or liked pages relating to that product, but not private messages.

"I feel that if I've liked or visited a page that's fairly public and I signed up for that, but a private message should remain private.”

For Mr Manteit, data storage is not a great concern.

"I don't care too much when they gather information on my profile and demographics, and it's difficult to know what else they store,” he said.

"I do take some precautions and I'm careful about the info I put on the net.

"I don't link my Facebook account to any other accounts because I don't like the idea of all that information being linked.

"I've signed up to Instagram using my Facebook account to share images to both platforms, but I don't do it with other accounts.

"Other than that, I'm not sure I really care. There's going to be an ad either way so it might as well be targeted to what I'm interested in.”

