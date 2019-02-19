Menu
BE INFORMED: Coolum-based Zone RV have undertaken a lot of work to ensure the towing integrity of its caravans.
Motoring

Is your caravan a little overweight?

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
19th Feb 2019 4:44 AM

CARAVANS have enjoyed a loyal and diverse following for many years and, just like the grey hairs on my head, their fan numbers are growing.

With more people deciding to take to the highways with their accommodation in tow, let's talk about a sensitive subject - do we really know the true weight of the object we are towing?

The compliance plate fitted by the caravan's manufacturer tells us the maximum it's allowed to weigh, in other words the caravan's Aggregate Trailer Mass. But most people make the mistake of thinking that's all the van will weigh, even when it's loaded to the hilt.

In my role in the RACQ Motoring Advice team, I've fielded many queries on how caravans are easily and often overloaded. In fact, some caravan owners have told me filling the water tanks is enough to tip it almost over the limit. That leaves little to no room for things like clothes, food and board games.

At the end of the day it's the driver's responsibility to ensure their rig is legal, so make sure when it's loaded it's still under the weight restrictions, and safe.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

