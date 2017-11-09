Is wild weather just a taste of things to come?

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE wheels are in motion assessing damage and costs from the three severe storms which hit the Bundaberg region since October 2.

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management officer Matthew Dyer spoke with the NewsMail about the recovery process and cost involved.

Mr Dyer said the storm which struck the region on Tuesday didn't cause as much damage to council property than the first two.

But the three combined events saw emergency service, Ergon Energy and the council pull together to get the community back on its feet promptly.

Matt Dywer updates the media on the recovery process in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN091117DWYER1

"With the Melbourne Cup storm we are still assessing damage and cost,” he said.

"Most of it will come from cleaning up with labour cost and overtime costs.

"We are still combining the cost and working them into the normal budgeting arrangements.”

He said the event from mid-October was larger with major flooding around Kolan and Baffle along with flash flooding.

"Those numbers are being collated but are almost finished and it looks like we will be eligible to seek assistance from the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements,” he said.

"There is a half a million dollar trigger for that and we have exceeded that.”

The October 2 weather event saw the council roads hold up pretty well Mr Dyer said.

He said it was more localised flash flooding across Bundaberg and not so much large-scale flooding across the region.

"A lot of overtime goes in to these things and that's just local government,” Mr Dyer said.

Tree clean-up in Woondooma Street. Mike Knott BUN091117TREE2

"On top of that you also have the firerys, ambos and police that will be tallying up their costs as well.”

He believed these services were also eligible to seek reimbursement through the NDRRA.

Mr Dyer said identifying the costs would be ongoing and there was no time frame at this stage.

When asked if the worst was yet to come Mr Dyer said it was the million dollar question and it was just the beginning of the wet season.

"The events we have seen in the last six weeks are not a great indicator of what we are yet to see,” he said.

"We just need to keep an eye on warnings and wait and see.

"If we are lucky we've had the worst behind us.”