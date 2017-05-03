Is this your lost ring?

SOMEONE is missing a beloved piece of jewellery - is it you?

A gold engagement ring, pictured, was found at Rise bakery on the corner of Walker and Barolin Sts on Saturday, April 27.

If you think this property might be yours and can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9133, quoting police reference number QP1700731364.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

You can also use the online contact forms at crimestoppersqld.com.au or the Queensland Police website.