Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized
A NOTICE has been filed to seize and remove an abandoned vessel south of Rockhampton.
Maritime Safety Queensland has filed the notice for the vessel which is about 10m long, steel hulled with a ¾ cabin, named "Worry Knot".
It is currently located at the southern end of Connors Creek, Rockhampton at position 23° 41.251'S and 150° 56.146' E.
The shipping inspector believes the ship is "abandoned property".
The owner is to attend in person to the Maritime Safety Queensland office at Gladstone by 4pm on November 20, otherwise it may be seized and removed.
If the owner does not come forward, the vessel may be sold at public auction or removed.