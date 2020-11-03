Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Abandoned vessel Worry Knot on low tide
Abandoned vessel Worry Knot on low tide
Motoring

Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 3:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NOTICE has been filed to seize and remove an abandoned vessel south of Rockhampton.

Maritime Safety Queensland has filed the notice for the vessel which is about 10m long, steel hulled with a ¾ cabin, named "Worry Knot".

Connors Creek is located to the south of Port Alma.
Connors Creek is located to the south of Port Alma.

It is currently located at the southern end of Connors Creek, Rockhampton at position 23° 41.251'S and 150° 56.146' E.

The shipping inspector believes the ship is "abandoned property".

Worry Knot on 4.3 metre tide.
Worry Knot on 4.3 metre tide.

The owner is to attend in person to the Maritime Safety Queensland office at Gladstone by 4pm on November 20, otherwise it may be seized and removed.

If the owner does not come forward, the vessel may be sold at public auction or removed.

connors creek fitzroy river maritime safety queensland port alma port alma rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

        Premium Content Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

        News A BUNDABERG man remains in intensive care at Bundaberg Hospital following a horror crash yesterday morning.

        Cops blitz busy street in bid for stabbing death answers

        Premium Content Cops blitz busy street in bid for stabbing death answers

        Crime Police stop motorists to seek info over Bundaberg stabbing death

        • 3rd Nov 2020 2:37 PM
        Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Premium Content Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Crime Man whose body was found down an embankment believed to have died as a result of...

        • 3rd Nov 2020 2:30 PM
        Highly Accomplished: Teachers’ hard work pays off

        Premium Content Highly Accomplished: Teachers’ hard work pays off

        News The Highly Accomplished Accreditation is overseen by the Australian Institute for...