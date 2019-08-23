Is this the world's most expensive doughnut?

HOON: Harley Noel Irvine-Bohringer pleaded guilty in Gayndah Magistrates Court to three vehicle offences after performing a burnout and doughnut on Lyons St in Mundubbera.

HOON: Harley Noel Irvine-Bohringer pleaded guilty in Gayndah Magistrates Court to three vehicle offences after performing a burnout and doughnut on Lyons St in Mundubbera.

ORDINARILY, if you pop down to the bakery with a hankering for doughnuts, you expect to pay around $4.

Not so for jackaroo Harley Noel Irvine-Bohringer, 24, who lives and works on a station around 100km west of Mundubbera.

His doughnut, performed on Lyons St last Saturday night outside Mundubbera Hotel with his white utility, cost him a whopping $2500 in fines.

Irvine-Bohringer fronted Gayndah Magistrates Court today, where he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor, making unnecessary noise and smoke with his vehicle, and failing to comply with the conditions of a learner license.

The court heard the defendant had been drinking at the hotel, when he made the decision to enter his vehicle, rev loudly, perform a burnout for around 40m down the street and a doughnut through the centre parking spaces, knocking off his wing mirror in the process.

Police located him shortly after in the vicinity of the hotel and back at the station he blew a blood alcohol content reading of .204.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said, when police asked him why he contravened the conditions of his learner license, Irvine-Bohringer replied, "because they can't catch you every time.”

"It doesn't appear to be something he was taking too seriously,” she said.

Defence counsel Travis George put the offending down to poor decision-making.

"On the plus side, of course, no one was hurt, nothing was damaged,” Mr George said.

"Except his car,” Sgt Stagoll interjected.

Magistrate Ross Woodford reserved the only stern words of his sitting day in Gayndah for Irvine-Bohringer.

"I don't know if you realise what happens out on roads with people losing their lives,” Magistrate Woodford said.

"(Blowing) .204 behind the wheel of a car is absolutely unacceptable.”

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving UIL, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months for making unnecessary noise and smoke with his vehicle, and fined $400 for failing to comply with the conditions of his learner license.

All convictions were recorded.