Is this the tallest rose in Bundy?

TOWERING: Michelle Eyre with the heart of gold rose in her back garden.

EVERYTHING is coming up roses for the Eyre family.

Standing proud in their garden is a single-stem heart of gold rose whose stem measures an impressive 1.6m high, and more than 2m from top to bottom.

Mark and Michelle love their roses and say the pink, gold and white petals bring their garden to life.

"We don't do anything special, just water them here and there - they were probably bought from Bunnings or Woolies,” Michelle said.

"We just grow what looks good.

"It's really nice out here in the summer time, sitting in the shade with the birds chirping.”

The couple are always in the garden - "he does the mowing and I do the weeding”, she said.

Michelle believes the cool weather following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie may have caused the rose to bloom early.

"They are really nice and we've got different colours planted,” she said.

"My favourite is the dark pink rose, which my sister got me for Christmas.”