Is this the most giving person in Bundaberg?

Katie Hall

SHARON Jackson wants to bring the Elliott Heads community together.

Three weeks ago the long-time local set up a communal produce table in front of her office, and is already seeing a positive change.

"I believe it feels good to be able to give - it really does - and I've been putting up (on Facebook) what's on the table, what's new, what's left over and now - I mean, my goodness - there are coconuts for goodness sake,” Ms Jackson laughed.

"We don't have access to town, so I thought it would be good to drop things off and swap and share.

"It is mainly about building community spirit.”

Katie Hall

All the produce is free, and the table is always open for locals to give away their extra fruit and vegetables.

The table has existed for less than a month, but Sharon is already loving the feedback from residents supporting the table.

"I hope they continue to embrace it and keep putting things on. You know it's only been a few weeks and its just growing every day,” she said.

"I got a message today from a local guy who said 'how are the lemons going, Sharon,' just wanting to know if he needed to stock them up.

"It actually gives me quite a buzz.”

Katie Hall

Sharon also leaves a bucket of sports equipment in front of her office to encourage kids to get outside and play.

Sharon's share table is located on Bennett St, Elliot Heads.