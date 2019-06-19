Is this Australia's cheapest home?

This cabin may just be the region's cheapest home - but if you're looking to buy, there's a catch.

Sammy Ross, who lives at Uki near Mt Warning, took about a year to build his prototype from materials he'd put aside, but reckons he could knock one out in a month if he focused on it full time.

He plans to sell his first self-sustainable cabin for $25,000.

The 7m x 3.3m cabin features a bedroom, a bathroom space and a kitchen and can be transported anywhere. He hopes it's the start of an exciting business venture.

The portable cabin can be taken anywhere. Picture: Supplied

"I know a lot of locals that have built tiny homes and there's a growing market for them around the Northern Rivers and southeast Queensland," Mr Ross said.

"This one was just a throw together with materials that I have collected over the years so I was just getting an idea with this one.

"I'd like to build them all eco-friendly with solar, composting toilet and responsibly sourced materials."