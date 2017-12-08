Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Is this the coolest class in school?

SURF'S UP: Cruz Ryan showing his stuff at Agnes Water where the Discovery Surfing Academy will be based from next year.
SURF'S UP: Cruz Ryan showing his stuff at Agnes Water where the Discovery Surfing Academy will be based from next year. contributed
Chris Lees
by

SURFING at school - yep it's a thing, dudes.

Discovery Christian College, at Agnes Water, will begin the Discovery Surfing Academy next year, one of only a handful in the country.

Teacher James Osborne, a keen surfer himself, is the man behind it.

"We have some really talented surfers and we want to promote and celebrate them," he said.

"We want to show them the pathways in surfing - not just competition, but the wider industry."

Mr Osborne said it was a good way to keep kids motivated in school.

"The Discovery Christian College community is blessed with many talented and passionate surfers," he said.

"Our surfing students have achieved some notable success already within the school surfing context and beyond."

The Academy will be well placed as one of only several schools nationwide providing integrated surf coaching and tuition.

The program aims to provide students surf training and coaching for both long and short board disciplines, support to enter and compete in School Surfing contests and regional contests, and enrichment programs for experience and qualifications in surf coaching, surf lifesaving, shaping as well as health and wellbeing.

Entry into the program will be based on surfing ability and individual merits of students.

Mr Osborne said the cap would be 21 for the first year, with the potential for growth. Interested students can phone the school on 4974 7336.

Topics:  agnes water education surfing

Gladstone Observer
MP's same-sex marriage decision divides Bundy

MP's same-sex marriage decision divides Bundy

THE office of Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has undergone some colourful decorating after the announcement of the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

G'day La Nina: Christmas to be cooler, wetter this year

JUST in time for Christmas, the weather has gifted Australia an early present

Port operator's accounting 'deficiency'

Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Auditor finds major problem with port operator.

Same-sex marriage bill to go to Governor-General this morning

Liberal Member for North Sydney Trent Zimmerman and Liberal Member for Goldstein Tim Wilson celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill. Picture: AAP

The bill will be made into law as soon as possible.

Local Partners