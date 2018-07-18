Is this the ALP man to knock off Pitt?

IS BUNDABERG union leader Richard Pascoe set to become Labor's man to take on Hinkler MP Keith Pitt?

The NewsMail understands Mr Pascoe, secretary of the Bundaberg Council of Unions, is the front-runner for ALP preselection in the seat of Hinkler.

Mr Pascoe and party officials were tightlipped yesterday with Queensland Labor secretary Julie-Ann Campbell saying all would be revealed once the process wound up next month.

Sources have confirmed to the NewsMail Mr Pascoe is the favoured option and has strong backing within local ranks.

In recent times, Mr Pascoe has been a vocal critic of Mr Pitt, in December penning a letter to the NewsMail.

"Mr Pitt has failed to listen to his electorate when it has come to the cashless welfare card,” Mr Pascoe wrote.

"He has failed to deliver the goods when it has come to addressing the woeful unemployment rate in the electorate of Hinkler.

"Rather than investing in the youth of tomorrow through being able to access higher education, the Federal Government has announced they are freezing funding which will hurt the local youth seeking to gain a degree and develop skills and abilities.

"It is time a representative who will listen to the people in Hinkler is elected.”

If, as expected, Mr Pascoe gets the nod, it will be an uphill battle.

A ReachTell poll, conducted exclusively for the NewsMail in late May, showed Mr Pitt was a heavy favourite to retain the seat if an election was held at that time.

In the independent survey, 637 Hinkler residents were polled with the Coalition picking up 40.8 per cent of the primary vote to Labor's 27.3 per cent.

However more than one in four of Hinkler voters would give their primary vote to a minor party, with One Nation receiving 14.3 per cent, The Greens 4.2 per cent, Family First 1.7 per cent and independents and others 6.9 per cent.

Mr Pitt yesterday said "it doesn't matter which union mate Bill Shorten hand-picks to run as his candidate in Hinkler ... Labor stand for higher taxes, higher electricity prices and going soft on protecting our borders”.

Ms Campbell said there was nothing unusual with the Hinkler preselection process, despite candidates being formally endorsed in other seats including Flynn (Zac Beers) and Capricornia (Russell Robertson).

She said no matter where in the state voters lived, they had to choose between a party keen to invest in schools and hospitals or a Malcolm Turnbull-led coalition that "supported hand-outs to the big banks”.