Is this man the world's biggest fan of Tim Tams?

BEST BIKKIE: Welsh Canadian Nick Brooks can't get enough of the iconic Australian Tim Tam.

Welsh Canadian Nick Brooks can't get enough of the iconic Australian Tim Tam.

THIS man may be the world's biggest fan of Tim Tams.

Welsh Canadian backpacker Nick Brooks fell in love with the sweet Aussie treats when he got to Australia and the obsession has gone from there.

"I've only been introduced to Tim Tams for two months but I think I am quickly climbing to the top of the fan list," he said.

"I now have a packet of every flavour to add to my shrine," he laughed.

His all-time favourite, he says, is mint.

Born in Wales, Mr Brooks moved to Canada when he was 13 and has been travelling in Australia for two months, currently staying in Melbourne.

He said there was just something special and unique about the yummy biscuits that no other other could rival.

"Closest thing I can think is a penguin biscuit in Britain," he said.

"Not quite as good as a Tim Tam, but they come with a fun little joke on the packet."

"I haven't tried too many other biscuits, because once you've tried Tim Tams that's all you need."

Mr Brooks said he wasn't a huge fan of the other iconic Aussie item - Vegemite - but he would happily give some a go atop a Tim Tam.

He has, however, sampled other Australian staples in his brief time in the country.

"I have enjoyed a few meat pies and plenty more bag fulls of goon," he said.

And while the famous Tim Tam slam is a popular party trick (drinking your hot drink through the biscuit), Mr Brooks said he'd found an even more Aussie way to do it.

"At first I tried it with a cup of goon, which I think should be a new Tim Tam flavour," he said.

"Changed the Tim Tam game completely. But I have also slammed through some hot chocolate which was to die for."

Mr Brooks said plenty of other backpackers and travellers loved Tim Tams just as much, including one friend who is now known as Tim Cam after letting Mr Brooks give him a stylish new Tim Tam hair-do.

"If this interview is read by anyone working for Arnott's biscuits I would gladly accept any free Tim Tams you could part with," he said.

Mr Brooks plans to enjoy many more Tim Tams during his time down under.