31°
News

Is there anything our nuts can't do?

MACADAMIAS: Geoff Chivers on his Eardsley Road farm.
MACADAMIAS: Geoff Chivers on his Eardsley Road farm. Mike Knott BUN270917NUTS2
Jim Alouat
by

THE versatility of macadamias has been proven once more with scientists discovering shells from the nut could be used in hospitals to save lives.

The new research, from Murdoch University, shows that crushed macadamia shells could be more efficient than traditional charcoal in treating certain kinds of poisoning, such as paracetamol overdoses.

Australian hospitals treat patients by getting them to ingest a charcoal made from coconut shells, which expand in the stomach to soak up toxins.

This latest research, funded by Hort Innovation, has found the absorption rate of crushed macadamia shells is similar to the traditional coconut shell treatment but can be specially engineered to be more effective at mopping up toxins, and drug specific.

The news has Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett excited about another potential revenue stream for growers.

"It's certainly an exciting development and one that potentially could hold a high-value market opportunity for shells,"

"A lot of work needs to be done to see if any shell would do, whether it would need to be grown in certain conditions to make a medical grade product."

The research could have beneficial ramifications for Bundaberg, which remains the largest macadamia growing region in Australia.

Bundaberg macadamia farmer Geoff Chivers said he was continually surprised by the flexibility of macadamia shells, which were used for oils, cosmetic and beauty products, stock feed and composting.

But his focus now, like most macadamia growers, is meeting the growing global demand for the nut itself.

Mr Chivers said his crop suffered during a drought-stricken season.

"We were down about 10% on our farm," he said.

"We're very fortunate that we have a secure irrigation scheme and if we didn't we could have been down 30-40% in production."

Hort Innovation chief executive John Lloyd said researchers would now refine the macadamia nut shell conversion process to improve properties such as strength, toughness and absorption performance to bring the products up to medical grade.

Topics:  australian macadamia society hort innovation macadamia nuts

Bundaberg News Mail
WALKERS LAW: Harsher penalties needed for crash offenders

WALKERS LAW: Harsher penalties needed for crash offenders

A GRIEVING Bundaberg mother calling for harsher penalties for careless drivers now has the political backing of Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Mums and dads now drinking more, doing more drugs than teens

It comes as teens are turning their backs on booze and drugs

Could the Buccaneers call Hervey Bay home in 2019?

The logo for Wide Bay Buccaneers, Football Queensland Wide Bay's proposed Queensland Premier League team.

The Buccaneers could play home games in Hervey Bay as early as 2019.

Roll on down to Bargara Sunday

SHOW AND SHINE: Taylor Dunn at last year's Automazing Car show at Jayteens Park in Bargara.

Bikes, cars and more on show

Local Partners