Is there anything our nuts can't do?

THE versatility of macadamias has been proven once more with scientists discovering shells from the nut could be used in hospitals to save lives.

The new research, from Murdoch University, shows that crushed macadamia shells could be more efficient than traditional charcoal in treating certain kinds of poisoning, such as paracetamol overdoses.

Australian hospitals treat patients by getting them to ingest a charcoal made from coconut shells, which expand in the stomach to soak up toxins.

This latest research, funded by Hort Innovation, has found the absorption rate of crushed macadamia shells is similar to the traditional coconut shell treatment but can be specially engineered to be more effective at mopping up toxins, and drug specific.

The news has Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett excited about another potential revenue stream for growers.

"It's certainly an exciting development and one that potentially could hold a high-value market opportunity for shells,"

"A lot of work needs to be done to see if any shell would do, whether it would need to be grown in certain conditions to make a medical grade product."

The research could have beneficial ramifications for Bundaberg, which remains the largest macadamia growing region in Australia.

Bundaberg macadamia farmer Geoff Chivers said he was continually surprised by the flexibility of macadamia shells, which were used for oils, cosmetic and beauty products, stock feed and composting.

But his focus now, like most macadamia growers, is meeting the growing global demand for the nut itself.

Mr Chivers said his crop suffered during a drought-stricken season.

"We were down about 10% on our farm," he said.

"We're very fortunate that we have a secure irrigation scheme and if we didn't we could have been down 30-40% in production."

Hort Innovation chief executive John Lloyd said researchers would now refine the macadamia nut shell conversion process to improve properties such as strength, toughness and absorption performance to bring the products up to medical grade.