Is the Naplan test worth the stress?

READING AND WRITING: Ella Bigg and Steven Pozzebon from Bundaberg East State School doing Naplan tests.

PENS are down and the results are in from the Naplan tests, and Queensland has posted some of its best results so far - but teachers in the Bundaberg region are still questioning the value of the national assessment, the teachers' union says.

"What we've seen with Naplan in Queensland...is continuous improvement - that should be acknowledged,” Queensland Teachers' Union Wide Bay organiser Scott Welch said.

"Clearly that's a result of the high quality work being done in Queensland schools.”

The exams went off "seamlessly” thanks in part to a decision to hold back Queensland students from a new online test format when contractor Acara "wasn't ready”, Mr Welch said.

But he said the test, which began as a diagnostic tool, had morphed into an unnecessarily high-stakes ordeal for students.

"The fact we're having this conversation demonstrates that,” he told the NewsMail.

The union has long backed a move to take a sample group instead testing every student in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 across the country.

"It is stressful, it's high stakes, it's not something the community engages with in a positive way.

"We're seeing a shift in attitude. A lot of teachers have been questioning it for a long time.

"Other measures like the A to E national curriculum reporting are far more valuable.”

St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg East State School, Bundaberg Christian College and Rosedale State School were among the top ranking schools in the region.