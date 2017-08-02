24°
News

Is the Naplan test worth the stress?

Eliza Goetze
| 2nd Aug 2017 6:18 PM
READING AND WRITING: Ella Bigg and Steven Pozzebon from Bundaberg East State School doing Naplan tests.
READING AND WRITING: Ella Bigg and Steven Pozzebon from Bundaberg East State School doing Naplan tests. Paul Donaldson BUN100517NAP3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PENS are down and the results are in from the Naplan tests, and Queensland has posted some of its best results so far - but teachers in the Bundaberg region are still questioning the value of the national assessment, the teachers' union says.

"What we've seen with Naplan in Queensland...is continuous improvement - that should be acknowledged,” Queensland Teachers' Union Wide Bay organiser Scott Welch said.

"Clearly that's a result of the high quality work being done in Queensland schools.”

The exams went off "seamlessly” thanks in part to a decision to hold back Queensland students from a new online test format when contractor Acara "wasn't ready”, Mr Welch said.

But he said the test, which began as a diagnostic tool, had morphed into an unnecessarily high-stakes ordeal for students.

"The fact we're having this conversation demonstrates that,” he told the NewsMail.

The union has long backed a move to take a sample group instead testing every student in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 across the country.

"It is stressful, it's high stakes, it's not something the community engages with in a positive way.

"We're seeing a shift in attitude. A lot of teachers have been questioning it for a long time.

"Other measures like the A to E national curriculum reporting are far more valuable.”

St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg East State School, Bundaberg Christian College and Rosedale State School were among the top ranking schools in the region.

  • For a more in depth look at the results, pick up Friday's NewsMail.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  education naplan queensland teachers union schools

My jail term's unfair, torturing trio member says

My jail term's unfair, torturing trio member says

SADISTIC ice addict got a much heftier sentence than his partners in crime, and now wants to be out sooner.

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

Owen Harms will be remembered fondly.

Groups throughout the region pay their tributes

Front end loaded: driver blows three times limit

OVER THE LIMIT: The Komatsu front end loader driven by a 42-year-old man who was charged with drink driving by Childers police.

'Disaster waiting to happen'

The awful truth about sexual harassment at Australian unis

'PRETTY ANGRY': CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman says any number of sexual harassment incidents is not acceptable.

Australian Human Rights Commission releases landmark report

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Bundy, get the party started at Pink show

DEAD RINGER: Kim Boath is bringing her Raise Your Glass show to the Club Hotel tomorrow night.

Tribute performance to get the crowd dancing

Car auction fun helps raise funds

Brett Taylor wants to see you at the Car Auction for Cancer.

Auction for cancer will be held this Saturday

Burlesque show brings the fire to Bundy

FIREY SHOW: Big Bang Burlesque dancers are sure to heat things up when they come to Bundy soon.

Big Bang Burlesque brings spectacular array of amazing performers

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Comedian Kitty Flanagan to bring 'Smashing' show to Brolga

Kitty Flanagan returns with her brand new show SMASHING!

Leave the kids at home!

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

NEW LOW PRICE- GREAT VALUE- IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

The owners have made the decision to liquidate and have slashed the price accordingly- be quick. Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

DREAM ACREAGE LIVING

122 Simpsons Road, Bullyard 4671

House 4 1 4 $460,000

Acreage living is certainly getting more popular so don't miss your chance to see this one! Set in a beautiful area away from any road noise this home will allow...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

ONLY 3 YEARS YOUNG! GRAB IT NOW!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Above...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014