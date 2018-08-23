Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

TROUBLE IN PARLIAMENT: Peta Burrows wants to see changes happen in Canberra.

TROUBLE IN PARLIAMENT: Peta Burrows wants to see changes happen in Canberra. Adam Wratten

BARGARA 2016. An LNP hotspot.

With the Turnbull Government facing an uncertain future, the NewsMail yesterday went into LNP heartland to get a feeling of how voters felt about this week's dramatic events in Canberra.

At the last election, more than 60 per cent of people who voted at the Bargara polling booth backed the LNP on a two-party preferred basis.

It was one of the Hinkler electorate's best performing areas for incumbent Keith Pitt.

However, judging by a snap poll of people in the area yesterday, things may have changed.

The NewsMail spoke to about 10 people, with a real split between Turnbull supporters, those wanting change within the Liberal Party and others wanting to see Bill Shorten take control as quickly as possible.

Mel Latza said the best thing the government could do would be to leave Mr Turnbull in control.

"I think he hasn't done too bad of a job,” Mr Latza said.

John McLuckie said the government needed to do better, saying immigration control and lowering power prices were the big issues. He sees a crucial future for coal.

Helen Mankervis said the time was right for Bill Shorten to claim the top job.

"I think it's a big mix-up at the moment,” Ms Mankervis said.

Peta Burrows said she wanted to see broad changes in the capital.

"I think it's time for a total clear-out. The world would be a much better place if we treated each other nicer,” Ms Burrows said.

Long-time LNP supporter Geoff Law said he still believed in Mr Turnbull's leadership.

"It's looking a bit tenuous at the moment, but knowing his resolve he'll probably hang on,” Mr Law said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the current distractions for the government were disappointing for everyone, and he wanted to see it resolved quickly.

"Like most Queenslanders, we don't like these sort of disruptions in our federal parliament or in our state parliament for that matter,” Mr Bennett said.

"I remind people of the positives that come from a Federal LNP government. I remind them to stay loyal and remember our values, our morals and what we stand for.”