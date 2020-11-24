Is race, gender and mental health a disadvantage in Bundy?

Discrimination is the biggest issue facing young people, next to Covid, according to a survey.

Discrimination is the biggest issue facing young people, next to Covid, according to a survey.

MORE than a third of Queensland teenagers have identified equity and discrimination as a major issue facing young people, making it 2020's key area of national concern second only to COVID-19.

More than 25,800 young people took part in the 19th annual Mission Australia Youth Survey, including more than 5000 Queenslanders aged 15 to 19.

Throughout the survey, respondents highlighted their key areas of concern on both a personal and national level.

In 2019, 23.1% of young Queenslanders identified equity and discrimination as an issue of national concern but this year, that rose to 36.9%, an increase of 60 per cent. It's just shy of the nearly four in 10 (38.7%) young people in Queensland who identified COVID-19 as an important national issue.

Of the 55.3% of young Queenslanders who had witnessed unfair treatment, more than six in 10 (62.1%) said it was due to a person's race or cultural background, more than half (51.1%) reported it was because of sexuality and more than four in 10 (41.6%) said it was due to a person's gender. Alarmingly, more than one quarter (27.2%) of Queensland young people reported they had experienced unfair treatment, most commonly due to their gender (40.1%), mental health (27.9%) or race/cultural background (27.1%).

Mission Australia's Queensland State Director Darren Young said resoundingly, young Queenslanders see discrimination as a major national issue, and are very concerned about unfair treatment particularly on the basis of race or cultural background and gender.

He said such issues needed to be targeted by politicians and to ensure environments were welcoming to everyone.

Tell us what you think in our polls:

Reader poll Is discrimination a major concern for you in Bundaberg? I am aged 19 or under and yes it is

I am aged 19 or under and no it is not

I am aged 19 or over and yes it is

I am aged 19 or over and no it is not Vote View Results

And please tell us which issues have affected you the most, if you have been affected by discrimination: