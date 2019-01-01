Is manufacturing the answer to Bundy's biggest bugbears?

A SENATE candidate who started his life in the small Queensland town of Chinchilla before working in finance internationally has come up with a plan he says could help solve Bundaberg's ongoing bugbears of unemployment and financial disadvantage.

Gerard Rennick, a finance manager who has gone from life in small regional towns to working in economics across the globe in his 25-year career, said he had visited Bundaberg multiple times and believed the answer to the city's woes would take many forms - from local manufacturing through to reinvesting superannuation locally.

Cutting income tax for low-income earners, he says, is a must for areas like Bundaberg where those on lower incomes will spend every dollar they receive from income tax cuts.

"As people spend more money this will increase economic activity, so it's a win-win for the consumer, for business and for government. This will in turn lead to more employment - so because you've got more people working you can actually start cutting income tax again which will then increase the cycle even more,” he said.

"I'm a big believer if you cut income tax for those low income earners it'll pay for itself because low income earners spend everything they make and will spend most of it in local towns.

"That itself will go a long way to growing the economy but I'm also keen on lowering payroll tax.”

He said such tax cuts would work hand-in-hand with the potential for Bundaberg to utilise its port - which avoids Great Barrier Reef Marine Park compliance - to see the region become a manufacturing hub, but said the idea would need broad support, including from the State Government.

"There's a real opportunity here to develop manufacturing but to do that we've got to lower productivity costs,” he said.

Lowering payroll tax, he says, could help make manufacturing in Bundaberg more competitive.

"Payroll tax is effectively a tax on labour and a tax on manufacturing,” he said.

"If we are to continue to grow our population then Australia needs to develop a competitive manufacturing industry in order to provide job opportunities.”

Mr Rennick, who is running for the LNP, would also like to see greater emphasis on the importance of skills-based training over non-vocational university studies.

"Too many young people are graduating from university with no job prospects, whilst at the same time businesses are having to import labour due to skills shortages,” he said.

"Wouldn't it make more sense to develop skills that are needed to develop manufacturing?

"We need to look at developing infrastructure linking Toowoomba back to Bundaberg, to connect the food bowls in the Wide Bay, North Burnett and Darling Downs.”

Mr Rennick said companies needed to be encouraged to keep their profits onshore for economies to prosper.

Over the last three years, company tax receipts have risen about $30 billion from $64 billion to $94 billion which has put the government on track to be in surplus next year.

He said it was a result of the Federal Government cracking down on transfer pricing, which allowed companies to transfer profits offshore.

Mr Rennick said the tax rate on profits sent offshore should be higher than the tax rate on profits kept in Australia, so that companies reinvest in Australia rather than elsewhere.

He also said the coastal waters around Bundaberg held massive appeal for international visitors, but a key part of promoting tourism to our region's beaches revolved around making trips here more cost efficient for travellers via better transport options and services.

One of Mr Rennick's major proposals for regions including Bundaberg is around superannuation.

"I'd like to call out superannuation because when people from Bundaberg pay superannuation a lot of that money goes to Sydney and Melbourne. Very little of it is reinvested into infrastructure projects for regional Australia,” he said.

"I'm of the view the government should offer a government-backed, capital-guaranteed government fund and the money that goes into that fund can then set up an infrastructure bank to build infrastructure.

"A government-backed fund could then invest in a project such as a railway line at the Bundaberg Port. Infrastructure is a long-term, low volatility investment, which would be suitable for superannuation which is a long-term investment itself.”

Mr Rennick said if people were going to be "forced” to put money into super, then young people should be able to tap into it to buy a home.

He also said lowering power costs, especially for irrigators, was also vital to the region.

Mr Rennick said he was concerned that Labor's proposal to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 would have a "devastating” effect on the regions' primary producers and export industries.