Is Labor promising a policy that already exists?

LABOR has announced a "better protections” policy to increase job security for casual workers, however it seems the legislation has already been operational since last year.

Bill Shorten yesterday announced Labor would legislate to allow workers the right to request permanent part-time or full-time employment after 12 months with the same employer.

"Currently, there is no obligation for an employer to convert a worker to a permanent arrangement,” Mr Shorten said.

"While some people like the flexibility that casual work provides, for others it has become a constant worry - never knowing what it's like to have a paid sick day or paid holiday.

"Labor's policy builds on a recent decision of the Fair Work Commission, which provides a right for casual employees on modern awards to request to convert to part-time or full-time employment if they have worked a regular pattern of hours on an ongoing basis in the previous 12 months.”

In 2017 the Fair Work Commission determined all Modern Awards should include a casual conversion term and on October 1, 2018, 84 modern awards, including hospitality, had casual conversion rights implemented.

Bundaberg business owner Tracey McPhee of Alowishus Delicious said she couldn't understand what the Labor policy would change.

"I can't see it's going to be a big issue, it's already been in since October,” Ms McPhee said.

While the entrepreneur was not concerned about the policy, having some 23 casual workers herself, she didn't exactly agree with it.

"I think it's ridiculous employees can dictate to their bosses when they've been employed under casual basis,” she said.

"We wouldn't be allowed to make people move from full-time to casual so why should employees be able to dictate when they've already agreed on terms of employment?”

Ms McPhee said while casual workers were not entitled to sick or holiday pay, they attracted benefits in other areas.

"Casual workers get a higher rate anyway, and as far as cost goes, it doesn't save you money when employing a full time verse casual when working the same hours,” she said.

She said casual workers who had been employed for 12 months were protected by the fair work ombudsman.

The NewsMail attempted to contact Hinkler Labor candidate Richard Pascoe to clarify the policy but a response was not received by time of print.