Is Keith Pitt under pressure?

CLAIMS: Sources within the LNP say Hinkler MP Keith Pitt could be in trouble and that the Barnaby Joyce saga has played a role in the situation.

CLAIMS: Sources within the LNP say Hinkler MP Keith Pitt could be in trouble and that the Barnaby Joyce saga has played a role in the situation. Jim Alouat

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is reportedly under mounting pressure, and the NewsMail understands an LNP challenger is currently crunching the numbers to see if there is enough support to run.

The revelation comes following a weekend Guardian story that named Mr Pitt among a handful of MPs facing mounting pressure ahead of any federal election next year.

The Guardian reported several LNP sources saying a challenger "was being sought” to stand against Mr Pitt, who was one of the leading voices within the Nationals party room advocating for change during the Barnaby Joyce scandal.

A party source confirmed to the NewsMail that a challenge is imminent, and that power brokers aligned to Barnaby Joyce had sounded a challenge by a former Paul Neville staffer and protege.

"At this stage it is scouting but trust me when I say there are a lot of people still angry with the way the Barnaby saga played out, with (Michael) McCormack taking over the leadership),” one party operative told The Guardian.

A spokeswoman from Mr Pitt's office declined to comment about the situation and referred NewsMail to the LNP's state president, Gary Spence.

Mr Spence told the NewsMail that the organisation of the party was such that its leaders "didn't have captain's picks” or insert themselves in pre-selection processes.

Mr Spence said branch members chose their candidates.

However, he said he was unaware of any challenge to Mr Pitt, who was doing a good job for the region.

Mr Spence said he was usually one of the first people to be told if a challenge was underway.

"Keith is doing a good job and I was pleased to see the (National) party's leader, Michael McCormack, put him back on the front bench,” he said.

Mr Pitt's achievements, such as helping secure ex-HMAS Tobruk as a dive site off the coast of Bundaberg have recently been overshadowed by heavy criticism from anti-cashless card activists and members of the community rallying for change in aged care.

Opponents of the Cashless Debit Card have been vocal in claiming Mr Pitt has not listened to the community of Bundaberg.

However, Mr Pitt claims support has been overwhelming for the card and that it will provide more food for the region's children and lead to less money being spent on alcohol and gambling.

The Cashless Debit Card, which proposes only 20 per cent of welfare payments for some recipients be given in cash, has been ruled out for Bundaberg in the short-term. But it's not the only social issue that has become contentious during Mr Pitt's time in office. Mr Pitt recently received heavy criticism for leaving a Bundaberg aged care forum after an hour, later claiming the event had been a Labor campaign launch.

Local aged care activist Heath Mansell-Brown labelled the MP's actions as deplorable and that she had no political agenda in organising the meeting.

Mr Pitt told the NewsMail that he was always available if anyone had concerns with aged care.