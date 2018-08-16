Is Keith Pitt set to walk on NEG?

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has refused to deny a report in The Australian yesterday that he was considering resigning from the frontbench.

The national broadsheet reported Mr Pitt was considering resigning his position of Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister due to his stance on the national energy guarantee (NEG).

The page 1 report said Coalition MPs told the paper Mr Pitt was prepared to step down so he could oppose the NEG.

Such a move would further erode Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's authority.

Mr Pitt yesterday answered questions from the NewsMail about the report, though he wouldn't deny or confirm the accuracy of what it claimed.

"I won't be commenting on anonymous sources in a newspaper,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt previously made his stance on the NEG clear, pushing support for a proposed fund that would see a $5 billion fund injected into the construction of three power stations. "My priority since a national energy policy was first proposed was to ensure the cheapest possible electricity prices for the people and businesses of Hinkler,” Mr Pitt said in his statement yesterday.

"This has been one of the most significant issues raised with me by people in the electorate and I will continue to do what I can to ensure their voices are heard.

"I continue to have constructive discussions with my colleagues on the National Energy Guarantee.”

Mr Pitt said the Queensland Labor government owned the "poles and wires” and that "they could bring down prices today, but instead are robbing over a billion dollars from electricity consumers in Queensland.”

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said the expectations of success on having the NEG passed was "tenuous”.