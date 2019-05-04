Mum finds out which supermarket is cheapest

And the winner is …

WE"VE all wondered if it's better for the purse to ditch the regular supermarket and shop at the rival across the road.

And now a savvy mother has recorded the prices at Woolworths, Coles and Aldi for a typical grocery basket to find out which is cheapest.

Aldi, as many would suggest, came in with the lowest cost at $64.76, followed by Coles at $68.70 and then Woolworths at $70.13.

The woman, named Celia, shared the results on a Facebook group known as "Mums Who Budget and Save".

"I've compiled a price comparison list of things I buy," she said in a post.

"Prices are from today the 1st May 2019. Everything from Coles and Woolies is home brand and the tinned tomatoes are the Italian tomatoes and the toilet cleaner is the duck one that goes on the rim."

The woman included her thorough list of the experiment and while the differences in each item are only slight, it adds up for a total shop.

"I should say that the frozen peas at Woolies are $2, not $2.90. Forgot to add Jalna 1kg (which is) $7 Coles and Woolies and $4.79 Aldi," Celia said in her post.

The prices, of course, differ from store-to-store even among the same chains.

Coles says its expanded range of home brand products will lower the family’s grocery costs.

A Coles spokesperson told news.com.au that the chain is committed to providing lower prices for its customers.

"Coles lowered food and liquor prices for the ninth consecutive year in 2018, with cumulative deflation of 11.4 per cent since 2009," the company said.

"There are now more than 4000 items on 'every day' pricing delivering exceptional value to customers."

The supermarket giant said its expanded range of supermarket-owned goods aims to lower the overall prices for consumers, with it adding more than 700 products to its home brand collection in the last financial year.

"We have many long-term relationships with Australian producers and manufacturers to supply Coles own brand products and we're proud to work with them to grow their business," the spokesperson said.

