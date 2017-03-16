Is it time to rename one of the Boyne rivers?

THEY'RE two different rivers in a difficult situation.

They're not close enough to be related, and at a five-hour drive they're not far enough away to entirely avoid confusion.

Meet the Boyne River and the Boyne River - one in the Gladstone region which flows north and the other which starts in the South Burnett, flowing to the Burnett River.

The Central Queensland Boyne River rises south of Miriam Vale, and was named in 1823 by explorer John Oxley, according to Queensland Names.

The Wide Bay Burnett Boyne River was named in 1843 by explorer Henry Stuart Russell, according to Queensland Names.

Reader poll Should one of the rivers be renamed? Yes

No

View Results Vote

He mistakenly believed the river was in the same watercourse as the Central Queensland one so gave it the same name.

So is it worth considering renaming one of the rivers, what's in a name?

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Mines (DNRM) said any attempt to change the name of one of the rivers would need the backing of the relevant local council.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Mines administers the place naming process relating to river names, other geographic features and locality names covered under the Place Names Act 1994," a spokesperson said.

"The department would consider any suggestion, made in line with our guidelines and naming principles, to change one of the river's names.

"The department may then recommend that the Minister for Natural Resources and Mines develop a proposal."

The spokesperson said any name change would need significant backing.

"This proposal, which would also require the support of the relevant local council, would then be released for public consultation and would need to show overwhelming support to proceed," the spokesperson said.

"Name changes do not occur very often as names are intended to be enduring."

The spokesperson said there had been no official reports of confusion between the two rivers.

"The department has not received any suggestion to change the name of either river and has no record of any previous discussion related to confusion between these two river names," they said.

For more information on place names, head to www.qld.gov.au/ environment/land/place-namesland/place-names.