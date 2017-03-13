POLL: Should we re-paint the Burnett Traffic Bridge yellow?

BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL: Stephen Mazza with wife Esther wants to paint the Old Burnett Traffic Bridge a bright colour.

"IT'S been green for more than 100 years - it's time for a change, something brighter."

Stephen Mazza is leading the charge to paint the historic Burnett Traffic Bridge a brighter colour.

Mr Mazza and wife Esther have just returned to Bundaberg from Sydney.

The couple left the rat race to return home to Mr Mazza's birthplace and couldn't be happier.

They love Bundaberg but says something is missing on the river.

Bundy man wants a bright bridge: Bundy's Stephen Mazza thinks we should paint the Burnett Traffic Bridge bright yellow.

Mr Mazza says the bridge needs to be brighter.

"How about we paint the bridge a different colour?" Mr Mazza said.

"It needs to be cosmopolitian, maybe yellow or some other bright colour with flags on top, so tourists can say 'Look at the nice bright bridge'.

"I find it boring - it needs to be freshened up."

The couple has been to the council with the idea but the bridge is controlled by Main Roads, which is currently repainting the structure green.

The bridge was built in 1900 at an estimated cost of 200,000 pounds. It was one of the country's longest steel traffic bridges at the time.

The current maintenance and rehabilitation works will ensure the bridge can keep up with demand, as an average 16,800 motorists use the bridge every day.

The program involves structural repairs, blasting works to remove lead-based paint and rust, and a new paint protection system, the first of its kind since the bridge was built.

More than 17,000L of paint will be used to coat the bridge in a job expected to take two more years.

The bridge is on the Queensland Heritage Register which may put a stop to any push for a colour change.