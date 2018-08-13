Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents were confused as to what the impressive display of lights over the Coast's skyline were.
Residents were confused as to what the impressive display of lights over the Coast's skyline were. Noel Brady
Technology

Is it a bird, is it a plane? Strange lights wow locals

Ashley Carter
by
13th Aug 2018 10:42 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU saw some strange activity in the sky on the Sunshine Coast last night, don't be alarmed.

An impressive display of lights were captured at Beerwah, leaving residents wondering if it was a meteor shower, or even an angel.

It was actually a fuel dump from the launch of NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which took off on Sunday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

JUSTICE FINALLY SERVED FOR 21 SUNSHINE COAST CLEANERS

The Solar Probe will fly as close as 3.8 million miles to the sun - more than seven times closer than any spacecraft has come before - revolutionising our understanding of the sun's atmosphere.

Earth's average distance to the sun is 93 million miles.

It will face brutal heat and radiation conditions to provide researchers with the closest observations of a star.

GET A PAIR OF SENNHEISER HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DAILY SUBSCRIPTION

Looking like a full moon, the spacecraft was captured over the Sunshine Coast on Sunday night.
Looking like a full moon, the spacecraft was captured over the Sunshine Coast on Sunday night. Jacquie L Andr'e

The spacecraft was visible over the Sunshine Coast on Sunday night, after Saturday morning's launch attempt was foiled by technical issues.

"Fly baby girl, fly!!" project scientist Nicola Fox of Johns Hopkins University tweeted just before lift-off.

She urged the spacecraft to "go touch the sun!"

The Parker probe will make 24 close approaches to the sun on the seven-year, $1.5 billion mission.

The spacecraft was named after 91-year-old astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who proposed the existence of solar wind 60 years ago.

headphones
nasa parker space probe science space spacecraft sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

    premium_icon Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

    News IT'S a common belief snakes hibernate during the winter months and those who fear the slithery legless creatures can be carefree in this time.

    • 13th Aug 2018 11:56 AM
    Monday chills have workers feeling blue

    premium_icon Monday chills have workers feeling blue

    News A cold start for Bundy this week, with temps dropping below average

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:48 AM
    Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    premium_icon Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    Environment Riverbank stabilisation project by Bundaberg Rum delayed by asbestos

    Local Partners