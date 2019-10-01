Menu
Is Cronk the saviour to Broncos woes?

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
30th Sep 2019 3:32 PM
OPINION: This weekend Sydney Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk is expected to retire as arguably one of the greats of the game.

But if I was the Brisbane Broncos I would be throwing the kitchen sink and maybe more to make sure he extends his career by one more year.

Or at least get him involved at the club as an assistant coach.

Cronk will play in his fourth straight grand final on Sunday against Canberra after helping the Roosters defeat Melbourne. Overall, it is his ninth grand final in 16 years of playing in the NRL.

He is a leader and playmaker the Broncos are currently missing and have been lacking for years.

Brisbane, in my view, does not have a halfback or a five-eighth who will guide them to the title in the next 24 months. Sean Sullivan and Jake Turpin look good for the future but you can’t expect them to be the difference straight away.

This is where Cronk comes in. He cannot only lead the club on and off field but guide the young players to improve their game and give them the platform to succeed.

He could also help Ash Taylor and Brodie Croft if the rumours are true and both join the club.

Just look at the improvement in Luke Keary with Cronk by his side at the Roosters for two years.

Cronk and his family are settled in Sydney and I understand it would be extremely tough to get him to move.

But Brisbane need someone like him for the immediate and long-term future.

Broncos CEO Paul White should be doing everything to get something done.

