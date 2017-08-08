24°
News

Is Bundaberg a gay-friendly city?

Ashley Clark
| 8th Aug 2017 5:47 PM
epaselect epa05406521 A group of people participates in the Gay Pride Parade in Bogota, Colombia, 03 July 2016. EPA/Juan Jose Horta
epaselect epa05406521 A group of people participates in the Gay Pride Parade in Bogota, Colombia, 03 July 2016. EPA/Juan Jose Horta Juan Jose Horta

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG is gay-friendly.

That's the word from local gay man Benji Wood, who said the region had made a dramatic turn for the better on attitudes towards gay people in the past seven years.

"We have a little bit of a history. In 2010, Bundaberg was one of the most homophobic towns in Australia,” he said.

"Since then there has been a great change in the general community's mindset.”

Mr Wood's comments come after news of the government's decision to hold a voluntary vote on same-sex marriage.

Coalition MPs have decided a postal vote on marriage equality will be held before November if they are unable to secure support for a traditional plebiscite in Parliament this week.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann announced the government's plans for the postal vote at Parliament House yesterday.

Mr Wood said he was all for marriage equality but thought the voluntary postal vote was "ridiculous” and "unfair”.

"It is a voluntary vote so not everyone has to do it, therefore there will be people out there that will be for it but may not vote,” he said.

"You then have a lot of lobbyists out there that will be voting against it.

"It is not a fair call.”

Mr Wood said he had many friends that had experienced hardship because current laws did not apply to same-sex couples.

"I have a belief in gay marriage because of the legalities behind it,” he said.

"I have seen my friends go through some horrible times - when someone is on life support and the family comes in and makes the decision because they have no leg to stand on because the laws don't recognise them as a married couple.

"They get pushed aside even though they have been together for 20 years.”

Mr Wood said he understood why certain groups did not agree with gay marriage but, for him, it wasn't about the big fancy wedding.

"The big hoo-ha about marriage being between a man or woman is fine, I get that some groups believe in that -fair enough,” he said.

"What I think we need is something that gives us the same legal rights as a married couple.”

Mr Wood, who helps run Heat Events, is active in the LGBTI community and urged gay people in Bundaberg to be proud of who they were.

"People are still very scared to come out or be comfortable with who they are in the public,” he said.

"They have a genuine fear they are still going to get bashed or name-called, but that generally isn't the case.”

As part of his work with Heat Events, Mr Wood organises gay-friendly events within the Wide Bay for people to mingle and meet one another.

"To them I say 'come along, it is not that bad'. We have been doing this for 12 months now and we haven't had a problem.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  equality gay marriage laws love marriage equality same sex marriage

Residents air cashless card queries at first official meeting

Residents air cashless card queries at first official...

EVERYTHING from waiting on the phone to earning interest came under the microscope at a public meeting about the Cashless Debit Card in Bundy today.

Council decision shocks greyhound trainer

Stephen Bland has been blindsided by a council decision, which could force him to get rid of his dogs.

Greyhound trainer's expansion plans thwarted by council

NOT JUST YOU: Why your NBN is slow, and who's to blame

“This is a benefit that goes directly to the country"

Stroud and proud home takes major award

WINNER: The Wildflower 190 Alpine was awarded Display Home of the Year (up to $250,000) and The President's Award at the weekend's Master Builders Queensland awards night.

It may not be the White House, but it was the president's choice

Local Partners

Two young children robbed of their dad

A YOUNG Queensland man has lost his battle with a common disease leaving behind a heart broken family including two young children.

PHOTOS: Cane2Coral a huge hit once again

WINNING SMILE: All the action from the Cane to Coral.

Runners from 1 to 89 years old take part in new Cane2Coral

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Cutest Instagram celeb to help cupcake cause in Bundy

Olly the pug will be doing his bit to raise funds for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day.

Olly's ready to sweeten your day

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Wests ready to take chance in the finals

OFF: Timothy Payne runs with the ball for Wests against Isis earlier this season.

Side qualified for finals after Easts loss on Sunday

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF 30 ACRES

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self-sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Above...

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

LARGE OPEN PLAN LIVING WITH RAKED CEILINGS IN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

8 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $249,000 neg.

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property is jam packed with...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

APPROX. 174 ACRES OF QUALITY GREY SOIL

453 Lindemans Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 4 2 5 $1,350,000

andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...

BEST VALUE BLOCK ON THE HUMMOCK - ONLY $89,000!!!

6 Bayview Tce, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land Positioned on the eastern side of the Hummock is this fantastic 800m2 ... $89,000

Positioned on the eastern side of the Hummock is this fantastic 800m2 certainly provides potential breathtaking views looking over the surrounding cane fields...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community