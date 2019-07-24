Is a new format coming for cricket in Wide Bay?

COMING BACK: Brothers Matt Turich batting against Past Grammars in the Sugar Cities Cricket grand final at Salter Oval. It was the last final between Wide Bay sides against each other.

COMING BACK: Brothers Matt Turich batting against Past Grammars in the Sugar Cities Cricket grand final at Salter Oval. It was the last final between Wide Bay sides against each other. Mike Knott BUN010215CRICKET02

CRICKET: For the first time in half a decade there could be a cricket competition between the best club sides in Wide Bay.

Talks are under way between Wide Bay Cricket and the five associations, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Gympie and South Burnett to form a competition for this season.

The proposal was discussed at last Monday's meeting by the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

Wide Bay Cricket junior coordinator Steve Collins raised the idea that the top 12 A-grade clubs from those associations come together to play against each other in a round of matches.

The teams wouldn't need to play those in their association, according to Collins' proposal, with local competition results to count for that.

Bundaberg would be represented by The Waves, Norths, Brothers and Past Highs if it goes ahead and all clubs agree.

Collins said there were two reasons he and Wide Bay Cricket wanted to bring it back.

There hasn't been a Wide Bay competition since Fraser Coast and Bundaberg sides competed for the Sugar Cities competition in 2015.

"Our best cricketers who play rep cricket or for the Bulls Masters don't get the opportunity to play competitive matches in the lead up to those events,” he said.

"We'd be trying to eliminate that by starting this earlier.

"It also gives the area the better chance to play better cricket, it would be nice for teams to play someone else.”

Bundaberg clubs at the meeting were not opposed to the idea but suggested a knockout format could be the way to go.

All clubs now have the opportunity to discuss it and let the Bundaberg Cricket Association know of their position before the next meeting on August 19.

Wide Bay Cricket will then get a submission from them and the other regions to discuss the proposal further on August 28.

If everything goes to plan, and all regions agree, then Bundaberg sides could face other regions in a Wide Bay competition as early as September.