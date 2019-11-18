Is 10 games enough for an A-grade competition?

The Waves Rohan Gibbs finds some space during last seasons Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade. The competition is proposing a move to 10 games next season for its premier competition.

The Waves Rohan Gibbs finds some space during last seasons Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade. The competition is proposing a move to 10 games next season for its premier competition.

OPINION: At the end of Wednesday’s nights meeting between the board and the clubs, I was asked if there was anything I would like to add or get answers to.

The Bundaberg Rugby League board and clubs had just discussed everything to do with next season and one of them was potentially playing 10 games of A-grade during the regular season, or two rounds between the six clubs, before finals.

My question was: “If it was a 10-game season, is it enough to showcase the top competition of league in the area?”

I added that I fully respect the decision and would deal with any decision that was made by the clubs.

My role is purely reporter and to report on what happens and provide opinion, from my own end, of what I believe is right and wrong.

In this instance, from my end, 10 is not enough for A-grade.

Other sports in the region have almost twice that during the season, while others play more than 10 despite having fewer teams in their pinnacle competition.

I understand players don’t want to play many games during the season. And the stop-start process of last season was not ideal for everyone, club, fans and even media.

There were some periods when I didn’t speak to clubs for four weeks because they didn’t play.

But 10 games is way too few to fulfil a season.

The BRL admitted that last year it struggled with costs and attendance at games.

Shortening the season won’t help with that but it would reduce costs.

Enough to make money though?

Professional league players play up to 30 matches a season and AFL players play at a minimum of 22 a season.

To ask our best players to play 10 and maybe a maximum of 13 is not close to good enough.

If Isis, Burnett Cutters and Maryborough Brothers join then two rounds and 16 games is adequate.

If neither joins then the minimum needs to be 15 and each team play each other three times.

Some sacrifices might need to be made, including playing on the weekend when Magic Round is on.

But players wouldn’t commit if they didn’t want to play and that should happen as many times as it is feasible.