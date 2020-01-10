Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Island waters

THE confirmed capture of an Irukandji jellyfish in the waters west of Fraser Island between Moon Point and Wathumba Creek has Surf Life Saving Queensland renewing calls for beachgoers to exercise caution.

The capture comes days after several reports of swimmers suffering marine stings along the Queensland coast, including a woman on Fraser Island last weekend.

The specimen was caught by lifeguards during SLSQ’s recent drags, and was identified as the highly-dangerous stinger species by James Cook University’s Dr Jamie Seymour.

While it isn’t the first Irukandji captured off Fraser Island, SLSQ Lifesaving Services Co-ordinator Julie Davis said it served as a strong reminder for all beachgoers to protect themselves while in and around the water.

“SLSQ has been conducting proactive stinger drags on Fraser Island for the past three years now, and we’ve caught a number of stingers and specimens over that time,” she said.

“This latest capture highlights how important it is for all swimmers, fishers, boaters and anyone else venturing into the water on the western side of the island to exercise extreme care and caution at all times.

“Our drags have shown there are high-risk and potentially deadly stingers off Fraser Island, and it’s critical that anyone entering the water this time of year is wearing an appropriate stinger suit at all times.”

Jellyfish expert, Associate Professor for James Cook University and Adviser to Surf Life Saving Queensland, Jamie Seymour, caught this Irukandji on Friday night, 30 metres off the Fraser Island Shore.

The recent capture follows four suspected Irukandji stings on the western side of Fraser Island since November.

SLSQ will continue its stinger drags and community education on the island over the coming weeks, using the opportunity to engage with beachgoers and educate them about stinger safety.

For stinger safety information, please visit www.lifesaving.com.au.