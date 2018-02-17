Irrigators see power price flaws

Canegrowers says there is inequity in power pricing.

CANEGROWERS is urging the Queensland Competition Authority - which is reviewing regional electricity prices - to cut the cost of power for irrigators.

CEO Dan Galligan said the state's price-setting structure was flawed.

Mr Galligan said Energex's network costs in the southeast were applied to Ergon.

"For example, power usage peaks in the Energex area are much greater, meaning the higher cost of wholesale electricity at those times is a burden that Ergon areas do not and should not share,” he said.

"The longer it takes to resolve these issues of inequity, the more windfall revenue Ergon makes straight from the households and businesses of regional Queensland.”

Mr Galligan said prices should be set in a way to incentivise for efficient and effective delivery of power.