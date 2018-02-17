Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Irrigators see power price flaws

Canegrowers says there is inequity in power pricing.
Canegrowers says there is inequity in power pricing. Mike Knott BUN020317IRRIGATION6

CANEGROWERS is urging the Queensland Competition Authority - which is reviewing regional electricity prices - to cut the cost of power for irrigators.

CEO Dan Galligan said the state's price-setting structure was flawed.

Mr Galligan said Energex's network costs in the southeast were applied to Ergon.

"For example, power usage peaks in the Energex area are much greater, meaning the higher cost of wholesale electricity at those times is a burden that Ergon areas do not and should not share,” he said.

"The longer it takes to resolve these issues of inequity, the more windfall revenue Ergon makes straight from the households and businesses of regional Queensland.”

Mr Galligan said prices should be set in a way to incentivise for efficient and effective delivery of power.

Topics:  canegrowers irrigators power prices

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy retailers to turn off their lights

Bundy retailers to turn off their lights

IT'S been seven years since Libby and Ian Germain decided to become business owners, but the time has come for the Bundaberg couple to close Ideas in Lighting.

Dad says girl was left alone on street by after-school care

A 10-year-old girl was left alone after she was missed in a school pick-up.

Childcare centre says human error to blame

Mayor meets with health board to discuss new hospital

CRUNCH TIME: Mayor Jack Dempsey leaving Bundaberg Hospital after a meeting with the board about the $3 million business case for a new hospital.

Building business case for hospital

Gin Gin's 'Wonder Woman' steps up into new role

NEW FACE: Sergeant Sharon Morgan is the first female office in charge of the Gin Gin police station.

Sergeant looks forward to leading Gin Gin squad

Local Partners