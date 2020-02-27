Irrigators alerted for weeding maintenance

IRRIGATORS have been advised that the Alloway Main Channel will be restricted over five days due to weed control.

Water supplier Sunwater said that its customers using the main channel, and pipelines in its Clayton and Alloway systems, will need to stop drawing water from Tuesday, March 3, to Sunday, March 8.

It would use the chemical Acrolein as part of its essential routine maintenance program.

“Irrigators are requested to cease pumping at the times stipulated for their respective areas,” Sunwater said.

“This will prevent pipelines being drained and reduce the possibility of having to refill these lines.

“Customers have been provided two weeks’ notice of this essential routine maintenance work.”

The routine weeding will happen as Sunwater releases water from Paradise Dam, which it offers free to its customers as it reduces its capacity to 42 per cent in preparation for construction on the spillway in May.

The main channel is connected to the network of water being released.

The dam level fell below 69 per cent yesterday.

Last week Sunwater was releasing almost 6000 megalitres of water a day, although on Tuesday and Wednesday it has been releasing about 3500 ML a day.