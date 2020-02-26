Irrigation takes heat out of dire forecast

Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett on a tour of an Oakenden macadamia orchard. Photo: Zizi Averill

WHILE recent rainfall has helped take the heat off macadamia crops, it hasn’t stopped the drought taking its toll on the national crop.

According to the Australian Macadamia Society this year’s national crop is forecast to reach 36,500 tonnes in-shell at 3.5 per cent moisture (39,000 tonnes at 10 per cent moisture).

In light of AMS’s prediction, this year is expected to be the second consecutive macadamia crop impacted by the unprecedented dry conditions, after the 2019 crop fell short at 43,500 tonnes at 3.5 per cent moisture (46,600 tonnes at 10 per cent moisture).

AMS CEO Jolyon Burnett said all growing regions have been impacted.

“2019 was the hottest and driest year in recorded Australian history,” he said.

“Our largest producing region of Bundaberg had its driest ever year on record, and Lismore in the Northern Rivers (our second largest producing region) had its driest spell since 1903.

“Irrigation in Bundaberg made the conditions easier to manage but placed pressure on water availability. However non-irrigated regions were unable to mitigate for the conditions.”

Mr Burnett added that substantial recent rainfall in all growing regions had helped to ease the extreme conditions.

“There is visible improvement to orchard soil and tree health,” he said.

“Growers are continuing to focus on improving their orchard floor management, which is integral to managing soil moisture.”

Mr Burnett said the Australian macadamia industry continues to remain focused on both improving productivity and investing in innovative global marketing.

“An exciting new two-year marketing campaign will commence in mid-2020 and feature new consumer campaigns plus new market research that will explore opportunity areas for macadamias.”

The 2020 macadamia harvest has begun in Bundaberg and will start in all other growing regions in the coming weeks, ending in August/September.

The industry forecast is informed by modelling developed over the past decade by the AMS and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and historical data provided by the Australian Macadamia Handlers Association.

A further crop report will be provided in May 2020.