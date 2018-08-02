Now Jett’s really about to take off

Ironman and model Jett Kenny on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard

IT'S a tough life for some, but not for Jett Kenny.

Despite enjoying his laid-back lifestyle as a lifeguard on the Sunshine Coast, the athletic 23-year old son of former Olympians Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny is currently making waves in and out of the surf.

Following a string of recent television appearances, including on Channel 9's Ninja Warrior Australia and Seven's The Real Full Monty, the opportunities just keep rolling in for the happy-go-lucky surfer - the most recent is a prized modelling gig.

The Sunny Coast hunk is set to walk in his first big runway debut alongside catwalk legends and David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee, and former Victoria's Secret Angel Karolina Kurkova, at the David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections launch in Sydney on August 18.

Yet despite his model looks, Kenny admits he's a rookie in the modelling game.

"I've never considered myself a model, let alone a catwalk model," he said.

Kenny - who was chosen to walk after DJs employees scouted him at another casting - said he was stunned when he was offered a spot on the runway.

Jett Kenny is following in the footsteps of his famous parents. Picture: Lachie Millard

"Honestly, I was surprised to hear I was picked," he said.

"I'm super excited to be in the show, but I've got no idea what I'm doing.

"I'm like a deer in headlights when it comes to this sort of thing, it's definitely not something that feels natural to me, so I'll be taking instructions from anyone who gives them.

"My plan is just to stand there and wait for someone to tell me what to do."

Though the youngest of the Curry-Kenny clan may not have much experience in the industry, it's likely this latest gig will be a stepping stone for the 6'1" athlete.

"I'm just going to take things as they come " he said.

"I'm not one to put myself out there, but if an opportunity arises, I'm not one to say no.

"I definitely don't see myself as anyone big and famous or anything.

"If nothing comes of it I'll just continue lifeguarding."