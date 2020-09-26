Irena confesses: ‘Made me love him more’

Locky and Irena appeared on The Project as a happy couple

It was the most tense finale of The Bachelor Australia has ever seen, mainly due to the fact that Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert told both runner-up Bella Valeris and winner Irena Srbinovska that he loved them.

The question on everyone's lips has been how on earth Irena handled watching that play out on television.

Now that they're out in the open and doing their rounds of press interviews, all our questions are being answered.

HOW DID IRENA REACT TO LOCKY'S LOVE DECLARATIONS?

Appearing on The Project last night, panellist Tommy Little asked the 31-year-old nurse how she reacted.

She explained: "Locky and I have spoken about the finale and he gave me a good run down of what happened.

"I had so much time to process everything by now," she said.

"Watching last night, I was so focused on us and watching him get emotional and be so open-hearted and vulnerable made me love him more."

Further along in their appearance, Chris Bath questioned the former Survivor star, "What is harder? Doing a challenge after 20 days of little food or breaking a girl's heart dumping her on TV hours after telling her you love her?"

Locky replied, "That was one of the hardest things I had to do. I will do a challenge for four day straights if it means I did haven't to break someone's heart.

"As you saw on TV, my emotions were real. It sucked. You never want to be, have that feeling for someone and then have to break their heart," he added.

The couple also dished details about their new relationship to Who magazine the day after the finale.

To be with Locky, Irena plans on moving away from Melbourne to Perth, his hometown.

"It was a hard sell for Locky to move to Melbourne with COVID at the moment. I really did not have Melbourne on my side so we made the decision that I would be moving over to Perth and I can't wait to get over there," Irena explained.

"I've got a few friends over there already so that makes it easier and I've found work. I think it will be a real easy and smooth transition," she continued.

As for a future wedding and baby plans, Locky is ready to go!

"It's definitely on the cards. I don't see myself being with anyone else for the rest of my life so it's definitely going to happen but we're just going to get stuck into the start of our relationship and it will come later."

