Ireland prepares to give it one more year

Mike Ireland is likely to try to and stay on as chairman of the Bundaberg Rugby League for one more year. PHOTO: Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland admits he has had change of heart on plans for the future.

Ireland was to retire after this year as chairman after Bundaberg hosted the 50th 47th Battalion Carnival and the BRL competitions.

But the coronavirus pandemic ended all competitions, after the BRL cancelled all senior competitions on Monday.

And it forced the 47th Battalion to be cancelled.

The carnival will be held in Bundy next year and maintain it being the 50th event.

This, combined with less work, even though it still had been busy, ignited a rethink about Ireland’s plans.

“The BRL board is likely to stay the same,” he said.

“I don’t think it will change much. Kelly (Hammond the secretary) and Dale (Evans the treasurer) have been great for us and having the 47th Battalion next year is a big plus for us.

“I’d like to be around, postpone my retirement, and after that Wayne (Bender) from the juniors will take over.”

This is dependent on no one competing with Ireland for the position, with nominations due when the annual general meeting is held later this year.

Over the past few years no one has been nominated against Ireland.

The BRL is expected to meet over the next few weeks to plan for the 2021 season.

A decision on whether juniors will play this season is expected to be made tonight by Bundaberg Junior Rugby League.