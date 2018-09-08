Ireland praises the BRL season, undecided on future

THE LEAGUE: Mike Ireland is yet to decide if he will stay on as Bundaberg Rugby League chairman.

"At this stage I will wait until the dust settles before making any decision on my future,” Ireland said.

"It is a time consuming job and by the end of the season we all are tired. People don't really understand how much work volunteers put in, be it at club level and no matter what sport you are involved in.”

The AGM is scheduled for Sunday, November 11.

Ireland said the season had been a success, and pointed to grand final day as an example, where seven of the BRL's eight teams would be represented.

"Season 2018 has been a real success in the BRL. You only have to look at the number of different clubs that made the finals,” Ireland said.

He flagged a possible change to scheduling, as Saturday afternoon football at Salter Oval, Bundaberg, put a strain on match officials with games at two venues on the same day.

Games start at 9am.