RUGBY BLEAGUE: Dave Pearce and Mike Irelandl.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Ireland is back as chairman of the BRL

Shane Jones
10th Nov 2019 7:13 PM
LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says next year is likely to be his last in the job.

The chairman was elected unopposed at today's annual general meeting as the competition looks to get ready for next year.

Ireland said he almost didn't run for next year.

"I was hesitant to put my hand up again," he said.

"But at this stage, I'd rather go out when I know someone has learnt the ropes and has an understanding of the role before I leave.

"Hopefully I'll be able to sit back and move after next year."

Ireland said he had a couple of people in mind to take over the role and that it was a succession plan of sorts for the Bundaberg Rugby League.

He will be joined by Kelly Hammond as secretary and Dale Evans as treasurer.

Hammond was voted in by the board, taking over from Terry Dodd who leaves after being on the board on and off for almost four decades.

Ireland said Hammond taking over would put less pressure on him after Dodd only took on the role full time after no one else took over last year.

"It takes a lot of pressure off me," he said.

"Terry was very good but he only took it on in a fill-in role before taking it on full time when needed.

"Kelly understands all about registrations and running things after doing it at club level for years.

"That will be a good thing for all of us."

Ireland said he was excited by what would happen next year with Bundaberg hosting the 47th Battalion and expected to have at least six teams in the A-grade competition.

"Hopefully we get more people to become involved over the next 12 months," he said.

"The changes we make and what will happen will be to the betterment of rugby league."

