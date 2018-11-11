Ireland back as boss of the BRL for ninth year

ONE MORE TIME: Mike Ireland (right) with Dave Pearce is back as the Bundaberg Rugby League chairman

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says next year he will have more time to lead.

Ireland was elected unopposed for his ninth year in the role next year at the annual general meeting at Salter Oval today.

The year is a special occasion for him.

"It's very difficult when I was working to run the league,” he said after the vote.

"But I finish work in February and retire from work so it won't be like that in 2019.

"I'll have more time for the league.”

Ireland said he looked forward to returning despite having reservations to commit once this season ended.

He was elected with Terry Dodd and Dale Evans who will be secretary and treasurer respectively.

"The board has done a good job over the last few years because there wasn't too much change across executive or club level,” he said.

"It was pretty good for the BRL, so we're obviously doing things well.”

But Ireland isn't entirely pleased and has outlined 11 recommendations to change the competition for 2019.

Overall, at the meeting, there were 18 proposed by all clubs that attended.

Ireland, among the changes, wants to host A-grade games on both Saturday and Sunday instead of just Saturday like this season.

He also wants clubs, where possible, to play all matches in all grades - under-18, reserves, A-grade and women - one venue on the one day.

"What we are trying to do is make it more cost effective for clubs,” he said.

The proposed change to a 50-50 split for matches in A-grade, two on Saturday and two on Sunday, is also aimed at being cost effective.

The move to Saturday and the use of lights at night increased electricity costs for the association.

It also reduced gate takings for the year, which was revealed in the financial report.

"I think we need to go 50/50,” he said.

"It (Saturday games only) does affect our crowds, there is a lot of other sport on.

"We've got to be mindful to get big crowds to cover the costs.”

Those recommendations will be voted on at the next meeting for the BRL on December 2 in Childers.

There will be more on other recommendations in the NewsMail over the next two days.